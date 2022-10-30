Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

When the Boys Meet the Girls Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl MGM Records E-4334 E61

When the Boys Meet the Girls Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl MGM Records E-4334 E61
View larger
When the Boys Meet the Girls Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl MGM Records E-4334 E61
$7.69
$6.99
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221030-103702
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

When the Boys Meet the Girls Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl MGM Records E-4334, Featuring Herman’s Hermits, Louis Armstrong, Liberace, Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, Connie Francis, Harve Presnel.

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

WFIL ’56 History of Rock: The Fifties Part 1 Vinyl Edition [E69]
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
The Jacksons Victory Gatefold Vinyl Edition (1984)
Deadpool Original Soundtrack Album 2-LP, 180 gram Red/Black Starburst Vinyl
Stargate: Continuum Cast-Signed 13 x 20 inch Promotional Poster (2008) [A66]
Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]
Odds Against Tomorrow Original Soundtrack by John Lewis
Monster Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
The Comedy Store 20th Birthday Featuring Richard Pryor, Gary Shandling, Bob Saget, Pauly Shore + Many More [CD]
The Bourne Identity Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Powell
VinylSKU: 221030-103702
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.