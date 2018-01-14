Twitter
Walt Disney Mickey’s Christmas Carol Limited Edition Plate – God Bless Us, Every One by Lisa Keene #4289

View larger
$49.95

$32.95


1 in stock


PlateSKU: 180115-69612-1
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Walt Disney
Details

Plate Number 4289 in the limited edition of God Bless Us, Every One. This plate is the third issue in the Mickey’s Christmas Carol limited edition plate collection Mickey’s Christmas Carol. Approved by The Walt Disney Board of Review and re-created on fine porcelain under the hallmark of the Edwin M. Knowles China Company in an edition limited to 150 firing days maximum.

The illustration is by Lisa Keene.

The item is in very good shape, without chips. Please review photos to see condition.

Specifications

  • Size: 8 in


Characters: Mickey Mouse | Minnie Mouse

