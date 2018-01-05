The Legend of Zelda – Battle 24 X 36 inch Game Poster

$13.98
$9.98
Part No: 51294R PAS0578
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Nintendo
Details
This striking poster features the title character of The Legend of Zelda high-fantasy action-adventure video game series, in action. The Legend of Zelda was created by game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Subject: The Legend of Zelda
Creators: Shigeru Miyamoto | Takashi Tezuka
