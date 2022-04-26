Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (Dec 2015) Donna Langley Barbra Streisand Jessica Chastain [S68]

The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (Dec 2015) Donna Langley Barbra Streisand Jessica Chastain [S68]
The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (Dec 2015) Executive of the Year: Donna Langley, Woman with the Golden Touch From Fifty Shades to Furious 7, the chairman of Universal Pictures is the quiet force behind the biggest box-office year in history ($6.7 billion) as she delivers franchises female stars and directors, and the rarest of Hollywood qualities: FEARLESSNESS. What Does Difficult Mean Anyway, Barbra Streisand Interview, Diary of Working for a Female Director, by Jessica Chastain. What Happened After My Oscar Speech by Patricia Arquette.

