The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman (First Edition, July 2014)

View larger

$19.99

$15.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 191001-79203-1
ISBN-13: 9780062194817
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Item Release Date: July 29, 2014
Details

The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman (First Edition, July 2014).

The item is in great condition with a few minor bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 192
  • Size: 6 x 0.7 x 9 in


Authors: Neil Gaiman
Artists: P. Craig Russell

