The Addams Family Original Broadway Cast Recording – Nathan Lane, Bebe Neuwirth

View larger $13.98 $10.59 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 170815-67129-1

UPC: 602527355450

Part No: B0014280-02

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Formats: CD

Genres: Comedy | Monster Movies | Musical | Remakes

Studio: Universal

Item Release Date: June 8, 2010

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The weird and wonderful family created by The New Yorker cartoonist Charles Addams comes to life on Broadway this spring featuring all the memorable characters: Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Grandmama, Wednesday and Pugsley. Written by Jersey Boys authors Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, Drama Desk-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party), and directed by Julian Crouch (Shockheaded Peter) and Tony Award winning Jerry Zaks. Starring Tony Award winner Nathan Lane (The Producers) as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth (Frazier) as Morticia.

Decca Broadway has announced the release of the Original Cast Recording of The Addams Family. Based on the bizarre and beloved family of characters created by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams, The Addams Family has been an enormous popular success and the highest-grossing new show of the season, consistently placing among Broadway’s top three grossing shows each week.

The cast recording makes a timely debut having recently received a Tony Award® nomination for Best Original Score for composer and lyricist Andrew Lippa. He previously won the Outer Critics Circle Award® and Drama Desk Award® for writing the book, music and lyrics to The Wild Party in 2000. The Addams Family features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The production is and directed and designed (sets and costumes) by Phelim McDermott and Julian Crouch, with creative consultation by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Starring two-time Tony Award®-winners Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth as Gomez and Morticia, The Addams Family also stars two-time Tony Award® nominee Terrence Mann as Mal Beineke, two-time Tony Award® nominee Carolee Carmello as Alice Beineke, three Tony Award® nominee Kevin Chamberlin (nominated for his performance as Uncle Fester), Jackie Hoffman as Grandma, Zachary James as Lurch, Adam Riegler as Pugsley, Wesley Taylor as Lucas Beineke and Krysta Rodriguez as Wednesday.

Some of the many highlights from the side-splitting musical include; the rousing introductory number “When You’re An Addams”, the jaunty “Just Around The Corner” by Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia, Gomez Addams’ moving ballad “Happy/Sad, performed by Nathan Lane and the amazing show-stopping full ensemble piece “Full Disclosure”. The upcoming album is sure to be a `creepy and kooky’ addition to the musical collections of `Addams’ fans, both old and new.

Playlists

Addams Family Theme

Overture

When You're An Addams

Pulled

Where Did We Go Wrong

One Normal Night

Morticia

What If

Full Disclosure

Waiting

Full Disclosure - Part 2

Just Around The Corner

The Moon And Me

Happy/Sad

Crazier Than You

Let's Not Talk About Anything Else But Love

Let's Not Talk About Anything Else But Love (Reprise)

In The Arms

Live Before We Die

Tango De Amor

Move Toward The Darkness

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Amanda Hartley | Bebe Neuwirth | Brennan Dougherty | Dara Cameron | Harter Clingman | Karl Hamilton | Kevin Chamberlin | Krysta Rodriguez | Nathan Lane | Rebecca Prescott

Directors: L. Walter Stearns

Related Items

Categories

CD | Comedy | Monster Movies | Music | Musical | Remakes | Universal