Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Addams Family Original Broadway Cast Recording – Nathan Lane, Bebe Neuwirth

The Addams Family Original Broadway Cast Recording – Nathan Lane, Bebe Neuwirth
View larger
The Addams Family Original Broadway Cast Recording – Nathan Lane, Bebe Neuwirth
The Addams Family Original Broadway Cast Recording – Nathan Lane, Bebe Neuwirth

$13.98

$10.59


1 in stock


CDSKU: 170815-67129-1
UPC: 602527355450
Part No: B0014280-02
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Monster Movies | Musical | Remakes
Studio: Universal
Item Release Date: June 8, 2010
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The weird and wonderful family created by The New Yorker cartoonist Charles Addams comes to life on Broadway this spring featuring all the memorable characters: Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Grandmama, Wednesday and Pugsley. Written by Jersey Boys authors Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, Drama Desk-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party), and directed by Julian Crouch (Shockheaded Peter) and Tony Award winning Jerry Zaks. Starring Tony Award winner Nathan Lane (The Producers) as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth (Frazier) as Morticia.

Decca Broadway has announced the release of the Original Cast Recording of The Addams Family. Based on the bizarre and beloved family of characters created by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams, The Addams Family has been an enormous popular success and the highest-grossing new show of the season, consistently placing among Broadway’s top three grossing shows each week.

The cast recording makes a timely debut having recently received a Tony Award® nomination for Best Original Score for composer and lyricist Andrew Lippa. He previously won the Outer Critics Circle Award® and Drama Desk Award® for writing the book, music and lyrics to The Wild Party in 2000. The Addams Family features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The production is and directed and designed (sets and costumes) by Phelim McDermott and Julian Crouch, with creative consultation by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Starring two-time Tony Award®-winners Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth as Gomez and Morticia, The Addams Family also stars two-time Tony Award® nominee Terrence Mann as Mal Beineke, two-time Tony Award® nominee Carolee Carmello as Alice Beineke, three Tony Award® nominee Kevin Chamberlin (nominated for his performance as Uncle Fester), Jackie Hoffman as Grandma, Zachary James as Lurch, Adam Riegler as Pugsley, Wesley Taylor as Lucas Beineke and Krysta Rodriguez as Wednesday.

Some of the many highlights from the side-splitting musical include; the rousing introductory number “When You’re An Addams”, the jaunty “Just Around The Corner” by Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia, Gomez Addams’ moving ballad “Happy/Sad, performed by Nathan Lane and the amazing show-stopping full ensemble piece “Full Disclosure”. The upcoming album is sure to be a `creepy and kooky’ addition to the musical collections of `Addams’ fans, both old and new.

Playlists

  • Addams Family Theme
    Overture
    When You're An Addams
    Pulled
    Where Did We Go Wrong
    One Normal Night
    Morticia
    What If
    Full Disclosure
    Waiting
    Full Disclosure - Part 2
    Just Around The Corner
    The Moon And Me
    Happy/Sad
    Crazier Than You
    Let's Not Talk About Anything Else But Love
    Let's Not Talk About Anything Else But Love (Reprise)
    In The Arms
    Live Before We Die
    Tango De Amor
    Move Toward The Darkness

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Amanda Hartley | Bebe Neuwirth | Brennan Dougherty | Dara Cameron | Harter Clingman | Karl Hamilton | Kevin Chamberlin | Krysta Rodriguez | Nathan Lane | Rebecca Prescott
Directors: L. Walter Stearns

Related Items

The Sting Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
A Fine Madness (1966) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Sean Connery, Joanne Woodward & Irvin Kershner
Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2 Soundtrack
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Helicopters in the Jungle Youth and Childrens Apparel
Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile with Bendable Figures Ten Inch: Adam West & Burt Ward
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth Original Soundtrack Music by Javier Navarrete
Vamp Special Edition
Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
The People Under the Stairs Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Don Peake

Categories

CD | Comedy | Monster Movies | Music | Musical | Remakes | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *