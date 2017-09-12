Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$19.98
Details
Even if you didn’t enjoy the thespian efforts of Frampton, the Bee Gees or Alice Cooper, how could you not like the music? The original soundtrack is available here for the first time on CD, with Sgt. Pepper songs performed by Peter Frampton, Earth, Wind & Fire, the Bee Gees, Aerosmith, Billy Preston, Alice Cooper and more. 24 tracks on 2 CDs.
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band/With A Little Help From My Friends by: Paul Nicholas | Peter Frampton | The Bee Gees | The Bees
- Here Comes The Sun by: Sandy Farina
- Getting Better by: Peter Frampton | The Bee Gees
- Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds by: Dianne Steinberg | Stargard
- I Want You (She's So Heavy) by: Dianne Steinberg | Donald Pleasence | Paul Nicholas | Stargard | The Bee Gees
- Good Morning, Good Morning by: Paul Nicholas | Peter Frampton | The Bee Gees
- She's Leaving Home by: Jay MacIntosh | John Wheeler | The Bee Gees
- You Never Give Me Your Money by: Dianne Steinberg | Paul Nicholas
- Oh! Darling by: Robin Gibb
- Maxwell's Silver Hammer (with Chorus) by: Steve Martin
- Polythene Pam/She Came In Through The Bathroom Window/Nowhere Man/Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club by: Peter Frampton | The Bee Gees
- Disc 2
- Got To Get You Into My Life by: Earth Wind & Fire
- Strawberry Fields Forever by: Sandy Farina
- When I'm Sixty-Four by: Frankie Howerd | Sandy Farina
- Mean Mr. Mustard by: Frankie Howerd
- Fixing A Hole by: George Burns
- Because by: Alice Cooper | The Bee Gees
- Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight by: Peter Frampton | The Bee Gees
- Come Together by: Aerosmith
- Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite by: George Burns | Maurice Gibb | Peter Frampton | The Bee Gees
- The Long And Winding Road by: Peter Frampton
- A Day In The Life by: Barry Gibb | The Bee Gees
- Get Back by: Billy Preston
- Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Finale sung by the entire Cast)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Aerosmith | Barry Gibb | Dianne Steinberg | Donald Pleasence | Frankie Howerd | Maurice Gibb | Paul Nicholas | Peter Frampton | Robin Gibb | Sandy Farina | Steve Martin
Directors: Michael Schultz
