Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
CDSKU: 170815-67128-1
UPC: 731455707625
Part No: 31455 7076-2
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy
Studio: Polygram
Original U.S. Release: July 24, 1978
Item Release Date: April 21, 1998
Rating: PG
Even if you didn’t enjoy the thespian efforts of Frampton, the Bee Gees or Alice Cooper, how could you not like the music? The original soundtrack is available here for the first time on CD, with Sgt. Pepper songs performed by Peter Frampton, Earth, Wind & Fire, the Bee Gees, Aerosmith, Billy Preston, Alice Cooper and more. 24 tracks on 2 CDs.

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Aerosmith | Barry Gibb | Dianne Steinberg | Donald Pleasence | Frankie Howerd | Maurice Gibb | Paul Nicholas | Peter Frampton | Robin Gibb | Sandy Farina | Steve Martin
Directors: Michael Schultz

