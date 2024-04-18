Tantrums and Tiaras: The Director’s Cut DVD Signed by Elton John [9288]

View larger $479.49

The DVD edition of Tantrums and Tiaras: The Director’s Cut hand-signed by musician Elton John. Prior to the November 2008 DVD release, publisher Echo Bridge Home Entertainment used these signed editions as promotional marketing for the release. The DVD was signed and then inserted into the original shrink wrap. Because the DVD is sealed, I can not tell whether the signature was done on the plastic case or on the paper insert.

Echo Bridge released the concert tour DVD for the first time, giving fans a full-access behind-the-scenes look at Sir Elton John’s life while he toured in 1995.

PLEASE NOTE: This is not the slipcover edition, which has a printed signature. This item is hand-signed.

More about Tantrums and Tiaras: The Director’s Cut

In just over forty years as a legendary pop artist, Elton John has sold over 200 million records and traversed the world in concert performance. This documentary, directed by Elton John’s partner David Furnish, will shed new light on the pop stars personal and professional life, while allowing fans to revisit one of John’s most successful tours.

This incredibly personal documentary offers an extraordinary insight into one of the world’s greatest musical talents and his larger than life lifestyle. For the first time Elton John gives a camera crew unprecedented access into his personal and professional lives. This remarkably brave and honest film gives the viewer a fascinating and touching look at the complex character of a modern day composer and performing artist.

Directed by his partner, David Furnish, the film chronicles the year 1995, one of the most successful years in Elton’s multi-faceted career. The Brit Awards, the Academy Awards, a new album release and a massive world tour provide the backdrop for some frank, funny and touching filmmaking.

Principal Cast: Elton John, David Furnish

Producers: Polly Steele, Claudia Rosencrantz

Executive Producer: John Reid

Director: David Furnish

