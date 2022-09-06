Superman Day Of Doom Comic Book Issue No.1 2003 Dan Jurgens, Bill Sienkiewicz DC Comics 12241

DC Comics Superman Day of Doom Trade Paperback TPB 2003 WRITTEN BY DAN JURGENS; ART AND COVER BY JURGENS AND BILL SIENKIEWICZ. Ty Duffy, a new reporter for the Daily Planet, is assigned to do a story on the anniversary of Superman’s death. Duffy starts by interviewing those who suffered through Doomsday’s rampage, beginning with some members of the JLA: Booster Gold & Blue Beetle! Meanwhile, the Man of Steel himself is investigating some random accidents that may not be so random after all ? and they seem to be happening along the same path that led Doomsday to Metropolis…