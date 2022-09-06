Share Page Support Us
Superman Day Of Doom Comic Book Issue No.1 2003 Dan Jurgens, Bill Sienkiewicz DC Comics 12241

Superman Day Of Doom Comic Book Issue No.1 2003 Dan Jurgens, Bill Sienkiewicz DC Comics 12241
1 in stock
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

DC Comics Superman Day of Doom Trade Paperback TPB 2003 WRITTEN BY DAN JURGENS; ART AND COVER BY JURGENS AND BILL SIENKIEWICZ. Ty Duffy, a new reporter for the Daily Planet, is assigned to do a story on the anniversary of Superman’s death. Duffy starts by interviewing those who suffered through Doomsday’s rampage, beginning with some members of the JLA: Booster Gold & Blue Beetle! Meanwhile, the Man of Steel himself is investigating some random accidents that may not be so random after all ? and they seem to be happening along the same path that led Doomsday to Metropolis…

