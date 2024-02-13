Set of 8 Vintage Postcards Bremen, Moltke German Battleship, General Motors Futurama, Unisphere World’s Fair [357]

- Product Types: Stationery | Postcards
Set of 8 Vintage Postcards Bremen, Moltke German Battleship, General Motors Futurama, Unisphere World’s Fair.
1 – Washington Memorial Chapel, the First Chapel
1 – Moltke, German Battleship sent by the Kaiser to visit United States in June 1912
1 – Bremen, German Battleship sent by the Kaiser to visit United States in June 1912
1 – General Motors Futurama Building, New York World’s Fair 1964 – 1965
4 – Unisphere the Promenade of the Court of Nations, New York World’s Fair 1964 – 1965