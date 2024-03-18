Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Sherman Hemsley, Holly Robinson [T13]

View larger $50.49

Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Sherman Hemsley, Holly Robinson.

Oct. 27, 1986

Clifton Davis, Sherman Hemsley Cover

Nov. 2, 1992

Dawnn Lewis, Holly Robinson, Mark Curry Cover

Dec. 12, 1994

Thomas Mikal Ford, Martin Lawrence, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell Cover

Feb. 21, 1994

Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell

April 27, 1992

Debbie Allen Cover

Nov. 28, 1988

The Cosby Show Cast, Bill Cosby, Malcolm Jamal Warner Cover

Oct. 4, 1993

Living Single Cast, Kim Fields, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, Queen Latifah Cover

May 10, 1993

A Different World, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.