Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Sherman Hemsley, Holly Robinson [T13]

Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Sherman Hemsley, Holly Robinson.
Oct. 27, 1986
Clifton Davis, Sherman Hemsley Cover
Nov. 2, 1992
Dawnn Lewis, Holly Robinson, Mark Curry Cover
Dec. 12, 1994
Thomas Mikal Ford, Martin Lawrence, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell Cover
Feb. 21, 1994
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell
April 27, 1992
Debbie Allen Cover
Nov. 28, 1988
The Cosby Show Cast, Bill Cosby, Malcolm Jamal Warner Cover
Oct. 4, 1993
Living Single Cast, Kim Fields, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, Queen Latifah Cover
May 10, 1993
A Different World, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.