Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Sherman Hemsley, Holly Robinson [T13]

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Sherman Hemsley, Holly Robinson.

Oct. 27, 1986
Clifton Davis, Sherman Hemsley Cover

Nov. 2, 1992
Dawnn Lewis, Holly Robinson, Mark Curry Cover

Dec. 12, 1994
Thomas Mikal Ford, Martin Lawrence, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell Cover

Feb. 21, 1994
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell

April 27, 1992
Debbie Allen Cover

Nov. 28, 1988
The Cosby Show Cast, Bill Cosby, Malcolm Jamal Warner Cover

Oct. 4, 1993
Living Single Cast, Kim Fields, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, Queen Latifah Cover

May 10, 1993
A Different World, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.