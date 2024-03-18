Set of 10 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Toni Braxton, Kim Fields [T14]

Johnson Publications, Set of 10 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Toni Braxton, Kim Fields.

Oct. 23, 1989

Miss America Debbye Turner Cover

Sept. 8, 1986

Veronica Ali Cover

April 13, 1992

Jackee Harry Cover

Oct. 11, 1993

Miss America Kimberly Aiken Cover

Dec. 29 – Jan. 5, 1987

Special Holiday Double Issue

Oct. 28, 1996

Toni Braxton Cover

June 9, 1986

Jackee Harry Cover

Aug. 31, 1987

Kim Fields Cover

March 9, 1992

Andreini McPherson, Andreina McPherson Twins Cover

April 13, 1987

Jackee Harry Cover

