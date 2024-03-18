Set of 10 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Toni Braxton, Kim Fields [T14]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 10 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Toni Braxton, Kim Fields.
Oct. 23, 1989
Miss America Debbye Turner Cover
Sept. 8, 1986
Veronica Ali Cover
April 13, 1992
Jackee Harry Cover
Oct. 11, 1993
Miss America Kimberly Aiken Cover
Dec. 29 – Jan. 5, 1987
Special Holiday Double Issue
Oct. 28, 1996
Toni Braxton Cover
June 9, 1986
Jackee Harry Cover
Aug. 31, 1987
Kim Fields Cover
March 9, 1992
Andreini McPherson, Andreina McPherson Twins Cover
April 13, 1987
Jackee Harry Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.