Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Toni Braxton, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle [S73]

View larger $23.87

$21.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Mag

SKU: 240308-114292

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Toni Braxton, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle.

January 17, 1994

Toni Braxton Cover

July 1, 1985

Ashford and Simpson Cover

December 2, 1985

Patti LaBelle Cover

January 25, 1993

Bebe and Cece Winans Cover

February 1, 1993

Miki Howard Cover

April 5, 1993

Marvin Gaye, Nona Gaye Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.