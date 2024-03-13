Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Toni Braxton, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle [S73]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Toni Braxton, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle.
January 17, 1994
Toni Braxton Cover
July 1, 1985
Ashford and Simpson Cover
December 2, 1985
Patti LaBelle Cover
January 25, 1993
Bebe and Cece Winans Cover
February 1, 1993
Miki Howard Cover
April 5, 1993
Marvin Gaye, Nona Gaye Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.