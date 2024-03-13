Set of 4 JET Magazines African-American Music Interest, Melba Moore, Jimmy Jam, Anita Baker [S71]

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 4 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Melba Moore, Jimmy Jam, Anita Baker.

October 5, 1972
Melba Moore Cover

July 25, 1994
Jimmy Jam Cover

March 15, 1993
Anita Baker Cover

April 27, 1987
Aretha Franklin Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.