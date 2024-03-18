Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Damon Wayans, Stacey Dash [T06]

Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Damon Wayans, Stacey Dash [T06]
View larger
$63.69
$57.90
1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 240308-114292
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Damon Wayans, Stacey Dash.

Feb. 2, 1987
Vanessa Williams, Ramon Hervey Cover

Sept. 18, 1989
Tim Reid, Daphne Maxwell Reid Cover

April 25, 1988
Byron Allen, Erica Gimpel Cover

June 21, 1993
Angela Bassett, Lawrence Fishburne, What’s Love Got to do With It Cover

Aug. 5, 1985
Jayne Kennedy, Bill Overton Cover

Dec. 28 – Jan. 4, 1993
Debbie Allen, Charles Dutton, Special Double Holiday Issue Cover

May 13, 1991
Clifton Davis, Anna Maria Horsford Cover

July 27, 1992
Damon Wayans, Stacey Dash, Mo Money Cover

Jan. 11, 1988
Jackee Harry, Mario Van Peebles Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.