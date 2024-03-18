Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Damon Wayans, Stacey Dash [T06]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Damon Wayans, Stacey Dash.
Feb. 2, 1987
Vanessa Williams, Ramon Hervey Cover
Sept. 18, 1989
Tim Reid, Daphne Maxwell Reid Cover
April 25, 1988
Byron Allen, Erica Gimpel Cover
June 21, 1993
Angela Bassett, Lawrence Fishburne, What’s Love Got to do With It Cover
Aug. 5, 1985
Jayne Kennedy, Bill Overton Cover
Dec. 28 – Jan. 4, 1993
Debbie Allen, Charles Dutton, Special Double Holiday Issue Cover
May 13, 1991
Clifton Davis, Anna Maria Horsford Cover
July 27, 1992
Damon Wayans, Stacey Dash, Mo Money Cover
Jan. 11, 1988
Jackee Harry, Mario Van Peebles Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.