Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Phylicia Rashad [S68]

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Phylicia Rashad.

October 30, 1989

Phylicia Rashad, Philip Michael Thomas Cover

June 13, 1988

May 18, 1987

Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen Cover

December 24-31, 1990

August 3, 1987

August 16, 1993

Phylicia Rashad, Ben Vereen, Brian Mitchell Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.