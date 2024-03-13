Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Dionne Warwick, Freda Payne, Aretha Franklin [S70]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Dionne Warwick, Freda Payne, Aretha Franklin.
March 24, 1986
Dionne Warwick Cover
March 29, 1993
Dionne Warwick Cover
October 15, 1990
Anita Baker Cover
March 27, 1989
Dionne Warwick Cover
January 21, 1982
Freda Payne Cover
December 7, 1987
Aretha Franklin Cover
April 20, 1992
Aretha Franklin Cover
November 7, 1994
Gladys Knight
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.