Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Dionne Warwick, Freda Payne, Aretha Franklin [S70]

Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Dionne Warwick, Freda Payne, Aretha Franklin.

March 24, 1986

Dionne Warwick Cover

March 29, 1993

Dionne Warwick Cover

October 15, 1990

Anita Baker Cover

March 27, 1989

Dionne Warwick Cover

January 21, 1982

Freda Payne Cover

December 7, 1987

Aretha Franklin Cover

April 20, 1992

Aretha Franklin Cover

November 7, 1994

Gladys Knight

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.