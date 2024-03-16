Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, George Benson, Marvin Gaye, WattStax Festival, Nancy Wilson [S80]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, George Benson, Marvin Gaye, WattStax Festival, Nancy Wilson.
Feb. 8, 1979
Marvin Gaye Cover
Feb. 11, 1971
The Supremes Cover
Aug. 5, 1971
Nancy Wilson Cover
Sept. 14, 1972
WattStax Music Festival, Isaac Hayes, The Staples Singers Cover
July 6, 1978
George Benson Cover
June 20, 1974
Gladys Knight and the Pips Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.