Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, George Benson, Marvin Gaye, WattStax Festival, Nancy Wilson [S80]

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, George Benson, Marvin Gaye, WattStax Festival, Nancy Wilson.

Feb. 8, 1979
Marvin Gaye Cover

Feb. 11, 1971
The Supremes Cover

Aug. 5, 1971
Nancy Wilson Cover

Sept. 14, 1972
WattStax Music Festival, Isaac Hayes, The Staples Singers Cover

July 6, 1978
George Benson Cover

June 20, 1974
Gladys Knight and the Pips Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.