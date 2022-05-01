Share Page Support Us
Official Xbox Magazine (December 2002) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, Halo 2 [9169]

Official Xbox Magazine (December 2002) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, Halo 2 [9169]
mag
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Official Xbox Magazine (December 2002) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, Stealth Action Redefined, World Exclusive Review Unbeatable Tips Playable Demo. Halo 2 Interview and all-new details, Fellowship of the Ring, Medal of Honor, Shenmue II, Tony Hawk 4 . Panzer Dragoon Orta.

