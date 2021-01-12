Share Page Support Us
Queen & Slim Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Vinyl Edition

Queen & Slim Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Vinyl Edition
$24.99

$22.97


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 210112-84204-1
UPC: 192152000318
Part No: LP-DMNSTK-003
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Drama | Suspense
Studio: Domino Record Company
Original U.S. Release: November 27, 2019
Item Release Date: April 10, 2020
Rating: R
Details

Songwriter, composer, director, and visual artist Devonté Hynes – best known under his moniker Blood Orange – will release the original motion picture score for the critically acclaimed film, Queen & Slim, for the first time on vinyl. This is the second full-length feature film score composed by Hynes, following his work for director Gia Coppola’s film, Palo Alto, in 2013.

The release of Queen & Slim’s score marks the end of an incredible 2019 for Hynes, who recently wrapped up a tour opening for Tyler, The Creator in arenas across America. As Blood Orange, he released the mixtape Angel’s Pulse this past summer, in addition to directing a video for Beck, writing a collection of classical music with Third Coast Percussion, directing and releasing a series of his own videos, and being called one of the Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People for 2019.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bokeem Woodbine | Chloe Sevigny | Daniel Kaluuya | Jodie Turner-Smith
Directors: Melina Matsoukas
Project Name: Queen & Slim
Composers: Devonté Hynes

