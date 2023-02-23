Share Page Support Us
Michael Beck and Michael Paré Television Series Houston Knights Original Press Publicity Photo [M58]

Michael Beck and Michael Paré Television Series Houston Knights Original Press Publicity Photo [M58]
Michael Beck and Michael Paré Television Series Houston Knights Original Press Publicity Photo [M58]
$19.69
$17.90
1 in stock
Photo Print
SKU: 230224-106682
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Michael Beck, Efrain Figueroa and Michael Paré in the television series Houston Knights (1987-1988).

Minor wear from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.

