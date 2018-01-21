James Cameron’s Avatar 2-Disc Combo (Blu-ray/DVD) Edition

$15.99
There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thrillers | War
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2009
Rating: PG-13
In James Cameron’s Avatar, a paraplegic marine named Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission. The soldier soon becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.
This 2-Disc edition is in very good condition, with some signs of wear from storage and scratches on the outer case. Both discs are in very good shape.
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Dileep Rao | Giovanni Ribisi | James Patrick Pitt | Jason Whyte | Joel David Moore | Kevin Dorman | Sam Worthington | Scott Lawrence | Sigourney Weaver | Zoe Saldana
Directors: James Cameron
Project Name: Avatar
