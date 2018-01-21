Twitter
James Cameron's Avatar 2-Disc Combo (Blu-ray/DVD) Edition

James Cameron's Avatar 2-Disc Combo (Blu-ray/DVD) Edition
$15.99

$3.99


1 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 180118-69730-1
Part No: X004CWQ6V
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

In James Cameron’s Avatar, a paraplegic marine named Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission. The soldier soon becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

This 2-Disc edition is in very good condition, with some signs of wear from storage and scratches on the outer case. Both discs are in very good shape.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Dileep Rao | Giovanni Ribisi | James Patrick Pitt | Jason Whyte | Joel David Moore | Kevin Dorman | Sam Worthington | Scott Lawrence | Sigourney Weaver | Zoe Saldana
Directors: James Cameron
Project Name: Avatar

