Ice Cube Portrait Straight Outta Compton 24 x 36 inch Music Poster

$13.99

$9.98


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171215-68994-1
Part No: P0139
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Biography | Drama | History | Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: August 14, 2015
Rating: R
Details

This powerful, large format portrait of NWA co-founder Ice Cube celebrates the seminal rap group. The 2015 film follows the story of how NWA emerged from the mean streets of the Compton section of Los Angeles, California in the mid-1980s. The group went on to revolutionize Hip Hop culture with their music and tales about life in the ghetto.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Aldis Hodge | Alexandra Shipp | Carra Patterson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | Marlon Yates Jr. | Neil Brown Jr. | O'Shea Jackson Jr. | Paul Giamatti | R. Marcos Taylor
Directors: F. Gary Gray
Project Name: Straight Outta Compton
Subject: Ice Cube

