Home Alone 25th Anniversary Collection

$69.99

$31.65


1 in stock


Blu-ray Gift SetSKU: 170413-64492-1
UPC: 024543156055
Weight: 1.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: John Hughes  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Adventure | Crime | Family
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: November 16, 1990
Item Release Date: October 6, 2015
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Celebrate 25 years of holiday hijinks and hilarity with the ultimate Home Alone Collection including all 5 movies together for the first time! Start with the original blockbuster hit comedy starring Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister an adorable eight-year-old determined to defend his house against burglars using an outrageous array of ingenious booby traps. Then gather the whole family for a fun-filled Home Alone marathon with 4 side-splitting sequels packed with even more techo-gadgets, awesome ambushes and crime-stopping wizardry!

Special Features

  • Includes all 5 films together for first time
  • Home Alone on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD
  • Home Alone 3 on DVD
  • Home Alone: Taking Back the House on DVD
  • Home Alone: The Holiday Heist on DVD
  • Includes more than 2 hours of special features, collectible ornament, fake spider, Battle Plan and Wanted posters all in a limited-edition paint can package

Specifications

  • Runtime: 504
  • Region: A/1
  • Language: English

Cast: Angela Goethals | Catherine O'Hara | Daniel Stern | Devin Ratray | Gerry Bamman | Hillary Wolf | Joe Pesci | John Candy | John Heard | Kristin Minter | Larry Hankin | Macaulay Culkin | Michael C. Maronna | Roberts Blossom
Directors: Chris Columbus

Categories

Adventure | Blu-ray | Crime | Digital | DVD | Family | Movies & TV | Twentieth Century Fox

