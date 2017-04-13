Home Alone 25th Anniversary Collection

Blu-ray Gift Set SKU: 170413-64492-1

UPC: 024543156055

Weight: 1.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Hughes items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD

Genres: Adventure | Crime | Family

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: November 16, 1990

Item Release Date: October 6, 2015

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Celebrate 25 years of holiday hijinks and hilarity with the ultimate Home Alone Collection including all 5 movies together for the first time! Start with the original blockbuster hit comedy starring Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister an adorable eight-year-old determined to defend his house against burglars using an outrageous array of ingenious booby traps. Then gather the whole family for a fun-filled Home Alone marathon with 4 side-splitting sequels packed with even more techo-gadgets, awesome ambushes and crime-stopping wizardry!

Special Features

Includes all 5 films together for first time

Home Alone on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD

Home Alone 3 on DVD

Home Alone: Taking Back the House on DVD

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist on DVD

Includes more than 2 hours of special features, collectible ornament, fake spider, Battle Plan and Wanted posters all in a limited-edition paint can package

Specifications

Runtime: 504

Region: A/1

Language: English

Cast: Angela Goethals | Catherine O'Hara | Daniel Stern | Devin Ratray | Gerry Bamman | Hillary Wolf | Joe Pesci | John Candy | John Heard | Kristin Minter | Larry Hankin | Macaulay Culkin | Michael C. Maronna | Roberts Blossom

Directors: Chris Columbus

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Blu-ray | Crime | Digital | DVD | Family | Movies & TV | Twentieth Century Fox