Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Argo Press Booklet (2012) [9234]

Argo Press Booklet (2012) [9234]
View larger
Argo Press Booklet (2012) [9234]
Argo Press Booklet (2012) [9234]

$18.99

$14.97


1 in stock


bkltSKU: 201026-82637-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ben Affleck | Bryan Cranston | John Goodman | Titus Welliver | Victor Garber  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Biography | Drama
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: October 12, 2012
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Argo Press Booklet (2012). This booklet was inserted into film industry trade magazines to promote the Oscar run for the movie.

The item is in great shape with slight wear, bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 8x4 in.

Cast: Alan Arkin | Ben Affleck | Bryan Cranston | John Goodman | Titus Welliver | Victor Garber
Directors: Ben Affleck
Project Name: Argo

Related Items

World War I: The Great War – History Classics 4-Disc DVD Edition
Urodzeni W Warszawie by Wladyslaw B Pawlak
Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Collection – The Movie and TV Series 6-Disc DVD Set
Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington
The Secret History of the Lord of Musashi and Arrowroot – Two Novellas by Junichiro Tanizaki Hardcover (1982)
Playbill Magazine A Raisin in the Sun at Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Sept. 1959) [189124]
Ninja III: The Domination Limited Edition Promotional Poster
Star Wars Storm Trooper Phasma Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Friends Original Soundtrack Recording by Elton John (1971) Vinyl Edition
Quicksand by Junichiro Tanizaki

Categories

Biography | Drama | Press Ads, Photos & Books | Warner Bros.