Free Screening of Silent Night Zombie Night at Battleground Z (2023)

BattleGround Z

United States > Rhode Island > Lincoln > > 02865

Horror Depot

The Horror Depot presents a free Christmas horror film screening of the movie Silent Night Zombie Night on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7PM. Silent Night Zombie Night features Rhode Island’s very own “Scream Queen” Nadine Stenovitch. Also in attendance will be the film’s writer and director Sean Cain.

Prior to the screening, there will be a meet and greet with Nadine Stenovich and filmmaker Sean Cain beginning at 7:00 p.m. The film starts at 8PM, with a Q&A afterwards. Organizers will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots at the event. Swag will also be available along with photographs with the Scream Queen Nadine Stenovich. The event takes place at Battleground Z in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Fully stocked bar and food available.

The 2009 cult horror film Silent Night Zombie Night is written and directed by and stars Jack Forcinito, Andy Hopper, Nadine Stenovitch, Lew Temple, Vernon Wells, Felissa Rose, Timothy Muskatell, Luke Y. Thompson, Sara Tomko, Ricardo Gray, John Karyus, Jimmy Williams and Domiziano Arcangeli.