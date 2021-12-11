FilmFetishFacts | Style and Artistry in Cinema Exhibit | Art Exhibition, Fashion Show | About | December 11, 2021 – December 31, 2021

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and United Artists Releasing have partnered with the Los Angeles-based Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising for a limited time ​​“Style and Artistry in Cinema” exhibit at the FIDM Museum from December 11, 2021 – Mid-January (Tuesday – Saturday: 10AM – 5PM PT). Please note, holiday closures to be determined.

Creative artists and designers dream up iconic styles for cinematic worlds. They are responsible for the noteworthy roles that fashion, locations, glamour and sound play to carry audiences away to a different time and place on-screen.

Five films from 2021 are featured in this exhibition: Cyrano, House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die, and Respect. Although separated by time and place, each film depends on the skill of these craft artists to communicate storyline, develop character and create visual intrigue. This exhibition celebrates the creativity, talent, and dedication to the craft of cinema.

UAR will be hosting a series of activities around the exhibit for their crafts talent and the exhibit will be open to all students of FIDM and the community.