Cine Gear Expo (2023)

Georgia Film Academy at Trilith Studios

Taking place October 6 – 7, 2023, Cine Gear Expo Atlanta celebrates the art and craft of cinematography and filmmaking. Thousands of industry professionals will surge to attend this year at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia – home to productions like Black Adam and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Cine Gear Expo features exhibits, new product and service introductions, complimentary seminars hosted by industry leaders, and ample opportunity to network with peers within a studio environment. Connect, crew up, engage, and learn!