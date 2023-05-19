Disney and Pixar's Elemental Experience (2023)

Experiences, Free Events | May 26 - May 28, 2023

Walt Disney Pixar

thedisneyblog.com

This is Chicago’s Yorktown Center stop of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Experience, which offers an immersive thematic environment for visitors of all ages. The experience features film-themed activities including photo and video opportunities, a chance to draw with Pixar artists, a movie-ticket grab in a wind tunnel, giveaways and exclusive content from the movie.

