Disney and Pixar's Elemental Experience (2023)
Experiences, Free Events | Jun 2 - Jun 4, 2023
The Disney and Pixar Elemental Experience comes to Stonebriar Centre in the greater Dallas area. The Experience offers an immersive thematic environment for visitors of all ages. The multi-city mall tour features film-themed activities including photo and video opportunities, a chance to draw with Pixar artists, a movie-ticket grab in a wind tunnel, giveaways and exclusive content from the movie.
