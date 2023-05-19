Disney and Pixar's Elemental Experience Launch NYC (2023)

Experiences, Free Events, Launches and Openings | May 19 - May 21, 2023

Walt Disney Pixar

thedisneyblog.com

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Experience is an exciting multi-city mall tour that invites fans into the world of the animated film Elemental — a stunning locale created by Pixar artists. The tour kicks off Friday, May 19th, at New York City’s Brookfield Place, where it will run through May 21st.

The Elemental Experience offers an immersive thematic environment for visitors of all ages. The multi-city mall tour features film-themed activities including photo and video opportunities, a chance to draw with Pixar artists, a movie-ticket grab in a wind tunnel, giveaways and exclusive content from the movie.

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together.

