Werner Herzog returns to IFC Center on Monday, June 20th, 2022 for screenings of Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Little Dieter Needs to Fly. The event includes a Q&A with director Werner Herzog at the 6:00pm show of Aguirre, the Wrath of God or an extended introduction prior to the 7:15pm show of Little Dieter Needs to Fly.
A book signing of Herzog’s first novel The Twilight World will follow the screenings, open to ticket holders of either show.
