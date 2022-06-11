#FilmFetishFacts | Aguirre the Wrath of God Screening with Werner Herzog in Person | June 20, 2022

Werner Herzog returns to IFC Center on Monday, June 20th, 2022 for screenings of Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Little Dieter Needs to Fly. The event includes a Q&A with director Werner Herzog at the 6:00pm show of Aguirre, the Wrath of God or an extended introduction prior to the 7:15pm show of Little Dieter Needs to Fly.

A book signing of Herzog’s first novel The Twilight World will follow the screenings, open to ticket holders of either show.

