Tom Selleck from Terminal Island | PopCultureQuotes.com

view related:
Are you dead when your brain stops working, or your heart stops beating?
By: Tom Selleck
Characters: Dr. Norman Milford
From: Terminal Island
Genres: Action | Adventure | Exploitation
Context:
Tom Selleck (as Dr. Norman Milford), has a rare intimate conversation with fellow "inmate" Barbara Leigh (as Bunny Campbell), discussing life on the island prison known as Terminal Island. The 1973 exploitation film was directed by Stephanie Rothman, one of the few female moviemakers who specialized in low-budget drive-in exploitation fare during the 1960s and '70s.