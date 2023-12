The UnderDoggs centers on washed-up former pro football star Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings (Snoop Dogg), who hits rock bottom when he’s sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown. But the experience might just turn his life around and help him reclaim his love of the game. The UnderDoggs will premiere on Prime Video January 26, 2024.

