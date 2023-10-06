Official trailer for sci-fi thriller Divinity

Steven Soderbergh presents the sci-fi thriller Divinity, a Sumerian Records and Utopia Film release. Directed by Eddie Alcazar, Divinity stars Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula, Bella Thorne, Karrueche Tran, Mike O’Hearn, Moises Arias and Jason Genao.

Set in an otherworldly human existence, scientist Sterling Pierce (Scott Bakula) dedicated his life to the quest for immortality, slowly creating the building blocks of a groundbreaking serum named “Divinity.” Jaxxon Pierce (Stephen Dorff), his son, now controls and manufactures his father’s once-benevolent dream. Society on this barren planet has been entirely perverted by the supremacy of the drug, whose true origins are shrouded in mystery. Two mysterious brothers (Moises Arias, Jason Genao) arrive with a plan to abduct the mogul, and with the help of a seductive woman named Nikita (Karreuche Tran), they will be set on a path hurtling toward true immortality.

Divinity will be released in New York City on October 13th, Los Angeles on October 20th and Nationwide November 3, 2023.

