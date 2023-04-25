The Equalizer 3 official red band trailer

Antoine Fuqua returns to the director’s chair for Denzel Washington’s final chapter in The Equalizer film trilogy, The Equalizer 3. Along with Denzel Washington as series protagonist Robert McCall, The Equalizer 3 also stars Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Gaia Scodellaro, Remo Girone, Andrea Scarduzio, Bruno Bilotta, Andrea Dodero, Salvatore Ruocco and Daniele Perrone.

Denzel Washington is also working on Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott’s sequel to his own 2000 epic Gladiator, which is due in movie theaters on November 22, 2024.

Fuqua is also developing the biopic Michael, the Story of “The King of Pop” Michael Jackson. Michael is set to star Jaafar Jackson, the second youngest son of Michael Jackson’s brother – singer, songwriter and producer Jermaine Jackson.