Erotic thriller doc We Kill for Love gets picked up by Yellow Veil Pictures

Yellow Veil Pictures has announced that they have nabbed the rights for the erotic thriller documentary We Kill for Love ahead of the world premiere at the Overlook Film Festival. The company is planning a U.S. release later this year and will represent the film for international sales with a launch at the upcoming Marche Du Film this May.

Written, produced, and directed by Anthony Penta, We Kill for Love goes in search of the lost and misunderstood world of the direct-to-video erotic thriller, an American film genre that once dominated late night cable television and the shelves of neighborhood video stores. Balancing film art with scholarship, We Kill For Love pulls back the curtain to reveal the heart and soul of a forgotten and often maligned film movement.

Director Anthony Penta shared, “We Kill for Love is part film essay, part documentary, and part casefile. It’s a record of my prolonged investigation into a forgotten but once lucrative film movement – the direct-to-video erotic thriller – as well as a fantasia on its themes. For six years I tracked down the prime suspects of these films and I recorded their stories. I travelled the country to interview the academics and film writers whose books and articles explored its mysteries. I’m very happy to be partnering with Yellow Veil Pictures on the release of this film, and I’m sure it will serve as a permanent monument to not only a lost film subgenre, but a bygone era of American cinema.”

We Kill for Love features interviews with filmmakers Andrew Stevens, Jim Wynorski, Fred Olen Ray. It also stars Monique Parent, Amy Lindsay, Kira Reed Lorsch, along with film scholars Linda Ruth Williams, Abbey Bender and more.