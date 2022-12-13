PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Zoe Saldana

I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time. If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and I lean into.
By: Zoe Saldana
Context:
While walking the red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere, actress Zoe Saldaña set the record straight about a comment she made in late November 2022 to Women's Wear Daily about feeling 'stuck' in big franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek and Avatar. The Avatar star was speaking with Deadline.
