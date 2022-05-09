New streaming platform Shout! Cult to bring the campy, gonzo and downright outrageous to the 24/7 TV world

Shout! Factory TV presents Shout! Cult, a FREE 24/7 channel dedicated to beloved movies from the past whose fans have made them timeless.

Campy, gonzo, transgressive, even revolutionary – these films have found their way into the hearts of fans with a taste for the adventurous, earning their place in the darkest – and funniest – corners of film history. Revel in the memorable moments, crazy characters, and diabolical directors on Shout! Cult, the channel where it’s midnight 24/7.

Shout! Cult’s lineup will feature some of your favorite directors, actors, and musicians, including Ron Howard, The Ramones, Farrah Fawcett, Peter Dinklage, Vanity, David Hasselhoff, Don Johnson, John Stamos, Dennis Quaid, and Steve James. The first week will include such beloved films as Godzilla (Gojira), The Little Shop of Horrors, Rock ‘n’ Roll High School and many more, with new titles added each month.

Titles Launching on Shout Cult May 16th include: