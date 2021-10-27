Trailer for suspense horror Agnes

A nun’s disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest in waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma.

Agnes is directed by Mickey Reece and stars Molly Quinn, Jake Horowitz, Sean Gunn, Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss and Chris Sullivan. The film will be released in theaters and On Demand December 10th, 2021.