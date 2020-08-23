The Batman DC FanDome teaser trailer

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director Matt Reeves (the Planet of the Apes films) comes The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time) as Gotham City’s vigilante detective, Batman and billionaire Bruce Wayne.

Also in the star-studded ensemble as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the Hunger Games films) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Black Mass) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as Officer Stanley Merkel; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dumbo) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman was written by Matt Reeves & Peter Craig. Reeves and Dylan Clark (the Planet of the Apes films) are producing the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers. Reeves’ behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (Lion, upcoming Dune); his Planet of the Apes production designer, James Chinlund; editors William Hoy (the Planet of the Apes films) and Tyler Nelson (Rememory); Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book); Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy (1917, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker); Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson (1917, the Star Wars franchise); Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (1917, Little Women, Anna Karenina) and costume designers Glyn Dillon (the Star Wars franchise) and David Crossman (1917, the Star Wars franchise); hair designer Zoe Tahir (upcoming No Time to Die, Spectre); and Oscar-nominated makeup designer Naomi Donne (1917).

Based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. The Batman is set to open in theaters October 1, 2021 in select 3D and 2D and IMAX theaters and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.