Marvel Studios has released a new poster and the final trailer for Black Widow. The new film tracks Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in her quests between the Avengers movies Civil War and Infinity War. Black Widow is due in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and stars Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, Robert Downey Jr., David Harbour, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, Michelle Lee and Olivier Richters.