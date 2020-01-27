BBC stalwart TV series Doctor Who reveals first-ever Black “Doctor” character

CNN has reported that the BBC’s cult favorite sci-fi series Doctor Who has made history with its first ever black Doctor, who was revealed during Sunday night’s episode “Fugitive of the Judoon.”

British actress Jo Martin, playing the first black incarnation of the Doctor, was revealed to the 13th Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker. Whittaker was the first female incarnation of the character, starting her series run in 2018.

In the episode, written by Vinay Patel and Chris Chibnall, Martin’s character, a tour guide in the city of Gloucester named Ruth Clayton, surprisingly announces that she is the Doctor. The revelation came after a TARDIS was dug up from under Clayton’s lighthouse childhood home. But neither one of the Doctors recognized each other.

“You’re in my future, not the other way around,” Martin’s Doctor says.

“I’ve never been anything like you …Trust me, I’d remember, especially that shirt,” the 13th Doctor says.

While the show has yet to reveal the details – where Martin’s Doctor came from, why the two couldn’t recognize each other and which of them came first – most fans are more excited about the introduction of the first black doctor to play the alien Time Lord.

source: www.cnn.com