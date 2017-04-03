Red band teaser trailer for Matt Spicer’s Sundance award-winning Ingrid Goes West has arrived

The first official red band teaser trailer for Matt Spicer’s Sundance award-winning comedy Ingrid Goes West is now online.

Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession and LA socialite Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of friends, the façade begins to crack in both women’s lives — with comically malicious results. Ingrid Goes West is directed by Matt Spicer and stars Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Wyatt Russell.

Ingrid Goes West Arrives in Theaters August 4, 2017. Check out the red band teaser trailer below.