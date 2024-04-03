Set of 7 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Arsenio Hall, Babyface, Billy Dee Williams [T23]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 7 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Arsenio Hall, Babyface, Billy Dee Williams.
Sept. 23, 1985
Billy Dee Williams
March 14, 1994
Babyface
May 23, 1988
Tom Selleck and Roger E. Mosley
Jan. 22, 1990
Arsenio Hall
April 10, 1989
Arsenio Hall
May 18, 1992
Wesley Snipes
June 28, 1993
Luther Vandross
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.