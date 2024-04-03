Set of 7 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Arsenio Hall, Babyface, Billy Dee Williams [T23]

View larger $64.79

$58.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Mag

SKU: 240308-114292

Weight: 2 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Johnson Publications, Set of 7 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Arsenio Hall, Babyface, Billy Dee Williams.

Sept. 23, 1985

Billy Dee Williams

March 14, 1994

Babyface

May 23, 1988

Tom Selleck and Roger E. Mosley

Jan. 22, 1990

Arsenio Hall

April 10, 1989

Arsenio Hall

May 18, 1992

Wesley Snipes

June 28, 1993

Luther Vandross

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.