Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 2 Pretty Boy Floyd (1960) Press Publicity Photo, John Ericson [L97]

Set of 2 Pretty Boy Floyd (1960) Press Publicity Photo, John Ericson [L97]
View larger
Set of 2 Pretty Boy Floyd (1960) Press Publicity Photo, John Ericson [L97]
$20.79
$18.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 2 Pretty Boy Floyd (1960) Press Publicity Photo, John Ericson.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

A Small Town in Texas Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photo – Morgan Woodward [H18]
Daredevil Issue Number 181 (April 1982) Frank Miller [12450]
Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer – The Complete Series 12-DVD Box Set
Repo Man Criterion Collection Director Approved Blu-ray
The Oath by Elie Wiesel Paperback 1st Edition 1974
DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)
Busting
Judgement Night: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Quentin Tarantino XX 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster – Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill