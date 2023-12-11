View larger $20.57

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Live Original London Cast Recording Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Legendary filmmaker and comedian Mel Brooks brings his classic monster musical comedy Young Frankenstein to life on stage in a musical collaboration with Tony-award winning Broadway director and choreographer Susan Stroman. Recorded live in London’s West End.Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced ‘Fronk-en-steen’) (Hadley Fraser) inherits a castle in Transylvania leading him to fulfill his grandfather’s legacy by bringing a corpse (Nic Greenshields) back to life. With help and hindrance from hunchback henchman Igor (Ross Noble), buxom assistant Inga (Summer Strallen) and needy fiance Elizabeth (Dianne Pilkington), his experiment yields madcap success and monstrous consequences.After opening on Broadway in November of 2007 the show ran until 2009. A revised version of the show opened in London’s West End in October of 2017 to mostly positive reviews.ABC was set to air Young Frankenstein Live last October and delayed it due to restrictions. The show was rescheduled to air in October 2021 on ABC.

