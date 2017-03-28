Twitter
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)

McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)

$59.00

$43.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170329-64145-1
UPC: 787926411027
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005). The figure is in excellent condition and still in its original blister package. Packaging is also in great condition and has slight wear from years of storage, along with a few bends.

