McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)

$24.95
$17.50
UPC: 787926411010
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For sale is a McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure originally from 2005. Gretel’s brother is in somewhat of a bind, trapped and waiting for the evil witch to fatten him up.
The figure is brand new and still encased in its blister packaging. The packaging is in great condition and has slight wear from years of storage, along with a few scratches and bends.
Product Size: 3.5 x 9 x 9.5 inches
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures