Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)

McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)
View larger
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)

$24.95

$17.50


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170330-64153-1
UPC: 787926411010
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure originally from 2005. Gretel’s brother is in somewhat of a bind, trapped and waiting for the evil witch to fatten him up.

The figure is brand new and still encased in its blister packaging. The packaging is in great condition and has slight wear from years of storage, along with a few scratches and bends.

Product Size: 3.5 x 9 x 9.5 inches

Related Items

Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Logan (2000) Action Figure
Alien Red Queen Stretched Canvas Print
Game of Death Original Soundtrack Recording by John Barry – Remastered + Multi-Page Photo Booklet
Trendmasters Battlefield Earth Forest Whitaker as Ker with Psychlo Blaster and Dead Rats Action Figure (1999)
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
McFarlane Toys SportsPicks NBA 2-Pack Action Figures Shaquille O’Neal Lakers vs. Yao Ming Rockets (2004)
Alien Blood Drool Apparel
McFarlane’s Toys Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Wizard with Scientist Action Figures (2003)
Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 35 (2016) – In-Depth Look at Bruce Lee’s Classic Martial Arts Film Enter the Dragon

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *