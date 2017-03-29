McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)

Action Figure SKU: 170330-64153-1

UPC: 787926411010

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Details

For sale is a McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure originally from 2005. Gretel’s brother is in somewhat of a bind, trapped and waiting for the evil witch to fatten him up.

The figure is brand new and still encased in its blister packaging. The packaging is in great condition and has slight wear from years of storage, along with a few scratches and bends.

Product Size: 3.5 x 9 x 9.5 inches

