Jaws Movie Poster Licensed Sealed 16×20 Canvas Prints, Steven Spielberg, Peter Benchley [S09]

- Product Types: Poster Crush | Canvas Prints
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Jaws Movie Poster Licensed Sealed 16×20 Canvas Prints.
Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the novel by Peter Benchley, Jaws stars Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Carl Gottlieb, Jeffrey Kramer, Susan Backlinie, Jonathan Filley, Ted Grossman, Chris Rebello, Jay Mello, and Lee Fierro.
This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.
This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.
Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.